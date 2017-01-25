Police make arrest in 1982 cold case murder of Vacaville teen girl

VACAVILLE (KRON) — Police in Vacaville have made an arrest in the cold case homicide of a teenage girl from 34 years ago, officials announced Wednesday.

De Anne Lynn Johnson was killed on Nov. 15, 1982 at the age of 14 when she had left to go to a part but never returned home.

Marvin Ray Markle, 51, was taken into custody on a murder charge in connection with Johnson’s death, Vacaville police said.

Markle was 17 years old at the time of the killing.

Further details on the crime will be released today at 11 a.m. Vacaville police along with Johnson’s mother are expected to speak.

