Prayer vigil for missing Vallejo teen

This undated photo provided by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office shows Pearl Pinson. Authorities are hoping to find the missing teenage girl alive as they frantically search a wide swath of California for her Friday, May 27, 2016, a day after the man suspected of abducting her died in a shootout with police. (Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office via AP)
VALLEJO (KRON)—A vigil will be held on Wednesday night for a missing 15-year-old girl from Vallejo.

Pearl Pinson disappeared while she was on her way to school.

Friends and family members are expected to gather to remember Pearl Pinson at 4 p.m.

Eight months ago, police say Pinson was kidnapped by Fernando Castro on a freeway overpass above Interstate 780.

He was later killed in a shootout with police and no one has heard from pearl since.

The Solano County Sheriff’s Office says there are no new leads.

Hundreds of people will place candles at the same I-780 overpass.

Their determined to keep the search going for Pinson.

