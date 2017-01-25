Prayer vigil for missing Vallejo teen

VALLEJO (KRON)—A vigil will be held on Wednesday night for a missing 15-year-old girl from Vallejo.

Pearl Pinson disappeared while she was on her way to school.

Friends and family members are expected to gather to remember Pearl Pinson at 4 p.m.

Eight months ago, police say Pinson was kidnapped by Fernando Castro on a freeway overpass above Interstate 780.

He was later killed in a shootout with police and no one has heard from pearl since.

The Solano County Sheriff’s Office says there are no new leads.

Hundreds of people will place candles at the same I-780 overpass.

Their determined to keep the search going for Pinson.