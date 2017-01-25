SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — President Donald Trump is expected to begin rolling out executive actions on immigration Wednesday, including one that targets sanctuary cities.

He will begin with a proposal for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, according to administration officials. He is also expected to sign an executive order that will punish sanctuary cities, like San Francisco.

While the specific of Trump’s orders were unclear, it is believed he will move forward with plans to curb funding of cities that don’t arrest or detain immigrants living in the U.S. illegally, or sanctuary cities, which could cost individual jurisdictions millions of dollars.

That order would triple the resources for immigration and customs enforcement.

During his campaign, President Trump repeatedly referenced the 2015 shooting of Kate Steinle on San Francisco’s Pier 14.

The man suspect of shooting Steinle is an undocumented immigrant. Juan Francisco Lopez-Sanchez was departed five times before the shooting.

President Trump often used the shooting as an example of why he wanted to abolish sanctuary cities.