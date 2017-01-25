Search for kayaker continues near Dumbarton Bridge

SAN MATEO COUNTY (KRON) — Crews are continuing their search for the man who disappeared in the Bay near Fremont Tuesday afternoon when his kayak capsized.

One man was rescued but the second victim, identified as Kenneth Maldanado, a 39-year-old man from San Jose, has not been found, according to a fire chief with the Menlo Park Fire Protection District.

The search is happening in the waters south of the Dumbarton Bridge.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-partner=”tweetdeck”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”><a href=”https://twitter.com/kron4news”>@kron4news</a> <a href=”https://twitter.com/BreakingNews”>@BreakingNews</a> this boat <a href=”https://twitter.com/FremontFire”>@FremontFire</a> going to search for <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/JaydaJenkins?src=hash”>#JaydaJenkins</a> leaving from <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/dumbartonbridge?src=hash”>#dumbartonbridge</a> <a href=”https://t.co/6EROfWs3Yv”>pic.twitter.com/6EROfWs3Yv</a></p>— Terisa Estacio (@TerisaEstacio) <a href=”https://twitter.com/TerisaEstacio/status/824323087357218816″>January 25, 2017</a></blockquote>

At 5 p.m. Tuesday, the Coast Guard received a report of a capsized kayak and one person in the water off the coast of East Palo Alto.

One victim was in a raft and Maldonado was in a kayak in the waters south of the Dumbarton railroad trestle this afternoon when the kayak capsized and Maldanado went under.

The man in the raft used a cellphone to call for help at 4:38 p.m., telling dispatchers that Maldanado was in the water with no life vest.

An airboat was deployed, and it rescued the reporting party within 20 to 30 minutes. Maldanado was still unaccounted for at sunset, however.

Firefighters from Redwood City, San Jose, Santa Clara, Fremont and Alameda County all sent water rescue assets – and a total of 13 boats from various agencies eventually got involved in the search, according to Schapelhouman.

As of 10 p.m. Maldonado had not been located when local police and fire personnel went home for the night. A A patrol boat returned overnight and search crews returned at first light Wednesday morning.