SF Political consultant child porn charges delayed

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)- A San Francisco political consultant and attorney who pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography in December’s sentencing was delayed today after being unsuitable for home detention by the sheriff’s department.

On Dec. 23 Enrique Pearce pleaded guilty to two counts of distributing child pornography, one count of buying or receiving stolen property and one count of possession or control of child pornography with allegations of having more than 600 images of someone under 18.

Originally Pearce was charged with six felonies but in return for his plea, San Francisco Superior Court Judge Rene Navarro agreed to sentence him to only six months of county jail, which can be served in home detention, and five years’ probation. Prosecutors were seeking prison time.

The sheriff’s department is not willing to approve Pearce for its electronic monitoring program, an alternative program that can provide the monitoring.

A search warrant was served to search his tenderloin apartment, located near McAllister and Leavenworth streets and was arrested on May 7, 2015.

Detectives found 4,902 images and videos of child pornography on two of Pearce’s laptops.

A parking meter was found in his apartment as well valued to be worth around $950, resulted in the buying or receiving stolen property charge.

Pearce worked as a consultant at Left Coast Communications. He worked on various political campaigns for U.S. Rep. Barbara Lee, San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee, and San Francisco supervisors Jane Kim and Norman Yee.

Pearce also established Pearce Law Offices. He is scheduled to return to court on March 10.