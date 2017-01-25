SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Darya Folsom and Gary Radnich talk about Stephen Curry’s choice of his high school jersey #20, Robin Lopez taunting mascots, the largest highs school football player ever and how the 49ers have the highest ticket prices in the NFL.

Stephen Curry attended the retirement of his high school jersey #20 and spoke how “being small made me think small” which is why he tried out for JV instead of Varsity basketball. Davidson University does not plan on retiring Curry’s college jersey since he does not have a college degree which Gary believe is “overrated.”

Robin Lopez, of the Chicago Bulls, is known to taunt opposing team mascots which Darya does not agree with.

Riverside High School football player, John Krahn, is the largest football player at 7 feet tall and 415-pounds and is looking to attend school in Missouri.

Darya and Gary cannot believe the exorbitant prices of the 49er tickets, the most expensive in the NFL.