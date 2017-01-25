Trump signs immigration actions to build border wall

FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump leaves the President's Room of the Senate at the Capitol after he formally signed his cabinet nominations into law, in Washington. A legal watchdog group plans to file a lawsuit Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, alleging that Trump is violating the Constitution by allowing his businesses to accept payments from foreign governments. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Pool, File)
FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump leaves the President's Room of the Senate at the Capitol after he formally signed his cabinet nominations into law, in Washington. A legal watchdog group plans to file a lawsuit Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, alleging that Trump is violating the Constitution by allowing his businesses to accept payments from foreign governments. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Pool, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is signing two executive orders in keeping with campaign promises to boost border security and crack down on immigrants living in the U.S. illegally.

The president signed the two orders Wednesday during a ceremony at the Department of Homeland Security after honoring the department’s newly confirmed secretary, retired Gen. John Kelly.

The executive orders jumpstart construction of a U.S.-Mexico border wall, one of his signature campaign promises, and strip funding for so-called sanctuary cities, which don’t arrest or detain immigrants living in the U.S. illegally.

