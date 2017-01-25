Two package theft suspects arrested in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD (KRON)—Two suspects who allegedly stole a package from the front porch of a home in Fairfield on Wednesday morning have been arrested, according to police.

It happened around 9:15 a.m. on Woolner Avenue when the homeowner received a text message that the surveillance camera above her front door had been activated. The system is designed to send the homeowner text messages when there are movements covered by the camera.

The homeowner checked the footage on her smartphone and saw the package she was expecting. She said she was surprised when she got another text message telling her the surveillance camera was activated.

The video showed a woman stealing her package from the front porch. It also showed the suspect getting into a car with another suspect inside and driving away.

Fairfield Police Officers Gene Carter and John Reed were looking for the purple car seen in the video. They found a car matching the description and the female suspect was a few blocks away from the victim’s home on Raleigh Court.

The male and female suspects were detained at the scene and the stolen items were recovered.

Police said they were able to positively identify the female from the security footage on the victim’s home.

The suspects have been identified as 38-year-old Melissa Tarrance of Fairfield and 39-year-old Michael Richerson of Fairfield.

Anyone with information on package thefts are asked to call Fairfield police at 707-428-7300. You can also call our Tip Line at 707-428-7345, Solano Crime Stoppers at 707-644-7867, or Text “TIP FAIRFIELDPD” followed by your message to 888777.