MARIN COUNTY (KRON) — The eastbound lanes of Highway 37 in Marin County have reopened Wednesday night.

That is after flooding shut down the popular highway for the second time this month.

The California Highway Patrol said large pumps have been working around the clock to remove the thousands upon thousands of gallons of water which have kept the lanes closed.

“As we explained in our post last night, all of the water that we are dealing with is still pushing up through drainage pipes in the center divide section. If all pumping were to stop the water would quickly return to the roadway forcing another complete closure,” the CHP said on Facebook.

Highway 37 flooding View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

Crews are currently working to get the westbound lanes reopened as quickly as possible.

Until that time, officers will direct traffic onto Atherton Avenue during peak commute hours.