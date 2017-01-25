SAN JOSE (KRON) — Immigrant and refugee communities in Santa Clara County came together to express their concern over the executive orders taken by President Trump.

KRON4’s Lydia Pantazes reports in San Jose.

There were several organizations that showed up Wednesday at SIREN, an immigrant rights organization in San Jose.

They’re calling the actions taken by the Trump administration troubling and discriminatory.

They say they oppose any executive action that results in the creation of a border wall, criminalize the immigrant community or limit the ability for refugees to seek safety in the United States.

Trump signed two executive orders directing construction of a wall along the U.S. Mexico border and boosting border patrol forces.

The orders also call for taking federal funding away from sanctuary cities and new criteria that would make more undocumented immigrants a priority for deportation.

KRON4 spoke with the executive director for SIREN about the actions.

“For us, it’s a clear line in the sand that he’s not here to support the immigrant and refugee families that live here in this country and that are clearly the backbone of this country,” said Maricela Gutierrez of SIREN.

KRON4 also spoke with a teacher who is able to work under deferred action for childhood arrivals.