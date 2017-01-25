CASTRO VALLEY (KRON) — A tree fell on a car with a woman inside on Crow Canyon Road in Castro Valley on Wednesday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The tree practically covered both sides of the roadway. The CHP was notified just before 6 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a black Toyota Highlander crushed by a tree. The woman inside was not injured.

She did get trapped and had to wait for firefighters to help pull her out of the SUV.

Crow Canyon Road is closed between Cold Water Drive and Norris Canyon Road.

No word yet on when it will reopen.