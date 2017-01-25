VIDEO: Tree falls on car with woman inside on Crow Canyon Road in Castro Valley

By and Published:
vlcsnap-2017-01-25-22h00m00s67

 

CASTRO VALLEY (KRON) — A tree fell on a car with a woman inside on Crow Canyon Road in Castro Valley on Wednesday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The tree practically covered both sides of the roadway. The CHP was notified just before 6 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a black Toyota Highlander crushed by a tree. The woman inside was not injured.

She did get trapped and had to wait for firefighters to help pull her out of the SUV.

Crow Canyon Road is closed between Cold Water Drive and Norris Canyon Road.

No word yet on when it will reopen.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s