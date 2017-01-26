Annual Sonoma County homeless count begins

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — An overall count of the homeless population in Sonoma County will be tallied Thursday and Friday.

The count each year brings in a federal grant of more than $3 million.

One-hundred-and-fifty volunteers and homeless people will be paid to take part and will be canvassing streets on foot or by car, hoping to tally those living in shelters and institutions.

This year, a special effort will be taken to count adolescents and teenage homeless youth.

The results of this year’s count are expected in May.

Last year, nearly 3,000 homeless people were reported living in Sonoma County.

About one-third were sheltered in emergency shelters or transitional housing, and two-thirds were unsheltered and living on the street, in abandoned buildings, cars or vans or encampment areas.

Bay City News contributed to this report.