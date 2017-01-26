Anxiety over President Trump’s immigration crackdown By Charles Clifford Published: January 26, 2017, 5:43 pm Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window) Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)—There’s plenty of anger and anxiety over the president’s crackdown on immigration in the Bay Area. KRON4’s Charles Clifford reports in San Francisco in the full video report above. Share this:Click to email (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) Advertisement