Car drives off Niles Canyon into Alameda Creek

FREMONT (KRON) — A car has driven off Niles Canyon and into Alameda Creek Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP received reports of the car going off Hwy 84 and into the creek at around 5:05 a.m.

The driver was able to get out of the car and is now being taken to a hospital, a dispatcher said.

Further details are unavailable at this time.

