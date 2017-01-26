East Bay Municipal Utility District confirms reservoirs already filled

(KRON)—The East Bay Municipal Utility District announced Thursday that the recent storms this winter has already filled its reservoirs.

The 2016-2017 season started with the wettest October and the wettest January so far in the Mokelumne River located in the Sierra foothills. This is where the East Bay gets most of its water supply.

The district’s Pardee Reservoir is completely filled including all the East Bay reservoirs. EBMUD is also responding to damage from water sheds, water storage and wastewater operations during the storm.

“We’ve been frankly relieved to have such an incredible first half of the rainy season,” said EBMUD President of the Board Lesa McIntosh.”Now, our skilled staff is focused on reservoir and facility management to manage these significant rain events. That includes controlled releases from our reservoirs, addressing a land movement adjacent to our Briones Aqueduct, and dealing with large amounts of storm water entering our wastewater system.”

It has rained 11.35 inches in the East Bay this month which is 299 percent of average during this time of year. Reservoirs are filled 102 percent and are spilling over.