High surf advisory issued until Friday morning

PACIFICA (KRON)—The National Weather Service has issued a high surf advisory until Friday morning.

The areas that have the advisory include the coastal areas of San Francisco, the Peninsula and the North Bay.

The advisory will last until 3 a.m. on Friday, according to the service.

Swells on Thursday will increase 11 to 15 feet every 18 to 20 seconds.

Waves are expected to be a few feet lower on Friday with swells ranging from 9 to 11 feet every 15 to 17 seconds.

High Surf Advisory in effect from 3 am Thursday to 3 am Friday. Use caution and never turn your back to the sea. #highsurf #cawx pic.twitter.com/kI8EmBzIuW — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 26, 2017