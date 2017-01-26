High surf advisory issued until Friday morning

Waves crashing along the pier in Pacifica. (Photo Credit: Jeff Pierce)
PACIFICA (KRON)—The National Weather Service has issued a high surf advisory until Friday morning.

The areas that have the advisory include the coastal areas of San Francisco, the Peninsula and the North Bay.

The advisory will last until 3 a.m. on Friday, according to the service.

Swells on Thursday will increase 11 to 15 feet every 18 to 20 seconds.

Waves are expected to be a few feet lower on Friday with swells ranging from 9 to 11 feet every 15 to 17 seconds.

