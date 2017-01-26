Man allegedly attacks Santa Clara officer outside Sunnyvale gym

SUNNYVALE (KRON) — A Santa Clara police officer was assaulted in the parking lot of a Sunnyvale 24-hour fitness Thursday morning, according to police.

The incident happened in the parking lot of the gym off Lawrence Expressway.

An officer approached a man who was wanted for several violations. The man allegedly took off in his car towards the officer.

The officer was not seriously injured.

The man was able to drive away. Police are actively searching for the man.

KRON4’s Will Tran is at the scene to gather more information.

