RICHMOND (KRON) — A man running a marijuana grow operation called police when he was shot by three attempted robbers in Richmond on Wednesday.

Officers arrived at the home on the 500 block of Deer Park Dr. at around 12:45 a.m. where a reported 400 plants were being grown inside. And they said they found the homeowner suffering gunshot wounds to his lower body.

The man told officers he spotted someone on his home surveillance camera, and when he went to confront the person, shots were fired.

Three men were spotted taking off in an unknown vehicle.

They have not been identified. The homeowner will survive the injuries.

The homeowner will survive the injuries.

Richmond police are asking anyone with information to contact their department.