Man who died from gunshot wound, crash into Antioch home identified

ANTIOCH (BCN) — A man who died after being shot and then crashing his vehicle into a home in Antioch earlier this month has been identified as 27-year-old Alex Brumbaugh of Martinez, according to the Contra Costa County coroner’s office.

Police were dispatched to the area of East 13th Street near Simmons Street at 9:38 p.m. on Jan. 17 on reports of a vehicle that had struck a residence.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the driver of the vehicle, Brumbaugh, suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

According to police, no one inside the home was injured in the crash.

Police are investigating the shooting and anyone with further information is encouraged to contact the Antioch police at (925) 779-6940.

