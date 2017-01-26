PALO ALTO (KRON)—Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man is accused of exposing himself near the entrance of Palo Alto Baylands on Friday afternoon.

It happened near the intersection of Embarcadero Road and Embarcadero Way.

A woman in her 30s was eating her lunch inside her car parked on Embarcadero Way when she noticed a man in the bushes about 50 to 60 feet away from her.

She watched as the man unzipped his pants and held his penis in his hands.

The man exposed himself for about 30 seconds and walked away. He passed by the victim’s car and made eye contact with her briefly.

The woman said she didn’t think the suspect intentionally exposed himself because she did not see anyone nearby.

The victim describes the suspect as a white man in his 40s, 5 feet 7 inches tall, a medium build and a pot belly.

He was last seen wearing a green long-sleeved buttoned dress shirt tucked into green dress pants. He had short brown hair and a light complexion.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Palo Alto Police Department’s 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413.