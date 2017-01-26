Pedestrian killed on I-580 in Livermore

LIVERMORE (KRON) — A pedestrian was struck and killed late Thursday night on Interstate 580 in Livermore, according to California Highway Patrol.

At 11:54 p.m., CHP dispatchers received a call from a passing motorist reporting a pedestrian down on the highway.

At the scene, crews found a man lying on the roadway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

All eastbound lanes were blocked at the Greenville Road exit as police investigated the scene. All lanes have since been reopened.

Further details on the incident are unavailable at this time.