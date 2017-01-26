OAKLAND (KRON) — Every day, we hear reports about how bad the homeless problem is around the Bay Area from San Jose to Vallejo.

And while people are looking for solutions to end the problem, could we be helping to make the problem worse in the process?

Stanley Roberts visits a tent city near Fifth and Market in West Oakland to show us a different side of the issue.

Picture hundreds of people dropping leftovers at your front door every day! pic.twitter.com/YIKAM4r6Ak — Stanley Roberts (@SRobertsKRON4) January 27, 2017

