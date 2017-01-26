People migrating for Lunar New Year

BEIJING, CHINA(KRON)—One of the largest movements of people in the world is on Thursday night for the Lunar New Year.

Millions of people are making the trip to their home to be with their families for the Lunar New Year holiday.

It is estimated that about 100-million people will make the trip in one day.

Another six-million are expected to make the journey abroad.

The lunar new year is the most important holiday in the Chinese culture.

It starts officially on Saturday. This year is the Year of the Rooster.