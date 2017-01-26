‘Protest is Patriotic’ banner sits atop of San Francisco’s Twin Peaks

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Someone laid out a banner that reads “Protest is Patriotic” on the grass at San Francisco’s Twin Peaks.

The photo above was taken Thursday morning but it unclear when the banner was put up or who is responsible for it.

The message sits on top of the iconic Twin Peaks lookout.

Protesters have been taking to the streets across the Bay Area ever since President Trump was inaugurated into office.

Hundreds of thousands of people gathered in cities like San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose for the women’s march.