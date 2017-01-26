Search for robbery suspect shuts down SB Hwy 17, shelter in place at Redwood Estates

SANTA CLARA COUNTY (KRON) — Redwood Estates in Santa Clara County is under a shelter in place as police search for a robbery suspect.

The suspect is described as a man wearing a black jacket, dark jeans and a black mask.

The robbery was in Santa Cruz County, according to authorities.

Southbound Highway 17 has also been shut down.

