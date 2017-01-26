Search for robbery suspect shuts down SB Hwy 17, shelter in place at Redwood Estates

SANTA CLARA COUNTY (KRON) — Redwood Estates in Santa Clara County is under a shelter in place as police search for a robbery suspect.

The suspect is described as a man wearing a black jacket, dark jeans and a black mask.

The robbery was in Santa Cruz County, according to authorities.

Southbound Highway 17 has also been shut down.

Deps. are engaged in an active search for a robbery suspect in the area of Redwood Estates. Stay clear of the area or shelter in place. — SantaClaraCoSheriff (@SCCoSheriff) January 26, 2017

Robbery suspect described as male, black jacket, dark jeans & with a black mask at the time of the robbery which originated in Santa Cruz Co — SantaClaraCoSheriff (@SCCoSheriff) January 26, 2017

SB 17 traffic being diverted to Bear Creek Rd. And NB traffic being diverted onto Summit Rd. Closed due to police activity, expect delays — CHP Santa Cruz (@CHPscrz) January 26, 2017