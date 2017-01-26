SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)—A robbery that happened in San Francisco’s Financial District on Wednesday is being investigated as a hate crime, according to police.

A woman was walking on Broadway and Front streets around 11:40 a.m. when two women and a man came up to her.

One of the suspects allegedly made racial remarks. The same suspect took out a knife, pointed it at the victim and demanded she hand over her cell phone.

As the victim gave the suspect her cell phone, cash fell out of her pocket. The suspects also stole that money before leaving the scene.

No arrests have been made in the case.