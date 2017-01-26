Robbery in San Francisco being investigated as hate crime

By Published:
generic police siren

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)—A robbery that happened in San Francisco’s Financial District on Wednesday is being investigated as a hate crime, according to police.

A woman was walking on Broadway and Front streets around 11:40 a.m. when two women and a man came up to her.

One of the suspects allegedly made racial remarks. The same suspect took out a knife, pointed it at the victim and demanded she hand over her cell phone.

As the victim gave the suspect her cell phone, cash fell out of her pocket. The suspects also stole that money before leaving the scene.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s