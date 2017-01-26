Roughly half of California out of drought

Published:
Drought map Jan. 24, 2017 (left), drought map Jan 12. 2016 (right)
Drought map Jan. 24, 2017 (left), drought map Jan 12. 2016 (right)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A new drought monitor map that was released Thursday morning shows that only two percent of Calfornia is in extreme drought conditions.

Thanks to the recent storms to hit Northern California, everything north of the Bay Area is completely out of dry conditions.

A year ago, two-thirds of the state was in extreme drought conditions.

Now, nearly 50 percent of the state is either drought free of just considered abnormally dry.

Southern California, also receiving welcome rain from the storms, remains in drought but has experienced a dramatic reduction in the severity.

California will remain in a drought emergency until Gov. Jerry Brown lifts or eases the declaration he issued in January 2014, while standing in a bare Sierra Nevada meadow that one of the state’s driest stretches on record had robbed of all snow.

