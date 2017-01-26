Southbound SR-13 closed for testing over the weekend

(KRON)—Caltrans is closing southbound State Route 13 as well as the eastbound State Route 24 on-ramp connector starting this weekend.

The closure will be at night on Jan. 27 until Feb. 1. Crews will be testing the new asphalt just put in place.

Here are the times of the closures:

Saturday, Jan. 28-Sunday, Jan. 29; EB SR-24 onramp to SB SR-13 will be closed from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Sunday, January 29 – Wednesday, February 1; EB SR-24 onramp to SB SR-13 will be closed from 10:00 PM to 5 AM.

Saturday, January 28 – Sunday, January 29; SB SR-13, #1 lane will be closed from 8 PM to 8:00 AM.

Sunday, January 29 – February 1; SB SR-13, #1 lane closed from 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM

Detour route:

From eastbound SR-24, exit Tunnel Road and Caldecott Lane, make a right turn onto Tunnel Road, right-turn onto Kay Overcrossing, left-turn onto Caldecott Lane, left-turn onto SB SR-13.