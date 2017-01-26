Suspect charged with murder in death of 28-year-old Oakland man

OAKLAND (KRON)- Early January, Antwon Brown was arrested and charged with the murder of 28-year-old Oakland resident Issac Patton last March.

Brown, 31, was arrested outside of his home on Foothill Boulevard on Jan. 6.

According to police,a witness identified him as a suspect in the fatal shooting.

The shooting happened the morning of Mar. 25 around 11:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of 99th Avenue.

Prosecutors charged Brown with murder, shooting at an occupied vehicle, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

He remains in Santa Rita Jail without bail.

Brown is scheduled to enter a plea early February.