The World According to Gary: Kerr thinks Curry might be more popular with kids than Michael Jordan

Published:
gary

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Darya Folsom and Gary Radnich talk about how popular Curry is and how influential Mary Tyler Moore was.

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr thinks that Stephen Curry might be more popular with children than Michael Jordan.

Venus and Serena Williams will play each other for the Australian Open title.

Mary Tyler Moore, the star of TV’s beloved “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” whose comic realism helped revolutionize the depiction of women on the small screen, died on Wednesday.

