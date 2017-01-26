VIDEO: 2 Georgia teens steal Porsches, boast about it on Facebook Live

By , and Published:
5e41311b34a24ac392a45a851edd5bfb

 

ATLANTA, Georiga (KRON/CNN) — At least two thieves are on the run in Georgia Thursday night after stealing Porsches as the cars were being delivered to the company’s North America headquarters.

The whole thing is caught on video. And not just the theft was recorded, but one of the thieves decided to boast about the crime and streamed it on Facebook Live.

The cars are valued at about $200,000 dollars. Cars were being unloaded at the lot when it happened.

Police chased after the suspects but gave up.

Atlanta police later found the cars abandoned and inside one of them were knives, a gun holster, and cigarette burns.

The suspects are still on the run tonight.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s