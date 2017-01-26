ATLANTA, Georiga (KRON/CNN) — At least two thieves are on the run in Georgia Thursday night after stealing Porsches as the cars were being delivered to the company’s North America headquarters.

The whole thing is caught on video. And not just the theft was recorded, but one of the thieves decided to boast about the crime and streamed it on Facebook Live.

The cars are valued at about $200,000 dollars. Cars were being unloaded at the lot when it happened.

Police chased after the suspects but gave up.

Atlanta police later found the cars abandoned and inside one of them were knives, a gun holster, and cigarette burns.

The suspects are still on the run tonight.