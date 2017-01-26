CASTRO VALLEY (KRON) — An East Bay grandmother was killed in her own home, and on Thursday night, there is new evidence that may help investigators come one step closer to finding her killer.

59-year-old Andrea St. John was found dead in her garage in Castro Valley. Police say someone set her garage on fire to try and cover up the crime.

This garage is still boarded, and the home is empty Thursday as the investigation into St. John’s murder continues.

During the investigation, the sheriff’s office was able to find surveillance footage from the neighborhood, and now, they need the public’s help in finding the person responsible for this murder.

KRON4 did obtain an image of the man authorities want to question, and the vehicle they are interested in is a 2011-2013 silver Toyota Camry.

It has been a little over a month since the 59-year-old grandmother was killed in the residence.

Her body was set on fire in the garage.

Detectives aren’t releasing many details on Thursday night, saying it may jeopardize the investigation.

They’re not saying how she was killed or if robbery was a motive in this horrific slaying.

Sgt. Ray Kelly tells KRON4 her adult children are grieving heavily for their mother.

They’re hoping the surveillance pictures will help solve this case.

The surveillance image is extremely grainy, but authorities are hoping someone will recognize the person or car that they believe is the suspect in this murder.