VIDEO: Family, volunteers continue search for 18-year-old woman who crashed into Alameda Creek

ALAMEDA COUNTY (KRON) — Volunteers and the parents of 18-year-old Jayda Jenkins continue to search for the young woman along Alameda Creek in Fremont.

She drove off Niles Canyon Road on Saturday, and while the car has been recovered, she has not been.

KRON4’s Dan Kerman was live along the creek with more on how technology is helping with the search.

Watch the above video to see Dan’s full report.

The California Highway Patrol will close Niles Canyon Road on Saturday between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. to search for Jenkins.

