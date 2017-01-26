VIDEO: Skier in Utah goes off cliff

By , and Published:
cliff-utah

(KRON)—A skier in Utah says he can’t believe he is alive.

That’s after free falling from a cliff about 3,000 feet high.

The shocking fall was caught on a camera that was strapped to his chest and you can see just how scary it was.

Devin and his friend Matthew said they were carving through untouched powder when a dip in the snow turned out to be a cliff.

Devin had no time to stop.

He fell for 3.08 seconds and landed on his head.

Devin said his friend went around the cliff and couldn’t believe he was okay when he found him buried in the snow.

They think it was thanks to his helmet things weren’t worse.

Devin walked away without a scratch and says it’s a miracle he survived that fall.

