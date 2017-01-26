VALLEJO (BCN) — The family of a man who was shot and killed by a Vallejo police officer on Monday is holding a march and vigil Saturday afternoon at the city’s Police Department.

Police have not identified the deceased man, but his family has identified him as 21-year-old Angel Rico Ramos of Vallejo.

Ramos’ family is trying to raise $10,000 on the crowdfunding website GoFundMe for funeral expenses and has received $3,235 as of this morning. The fund can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/angel-ramos-memorial-services.

Police have said officers responded at 12:38 a.m. Monday to reports of several people fighting with weapons in the 1700 block of Sacramento Street, and a female also was reported to be yelling for help.

Officers arrived two minutes later and encountered two people in a fight outside a residence. A 21-year-old Vallejo man with a knife, later identified as Ramos, was seen attacking a victim who was down on his back, police said.

The armed man “presented himself as an immediate and lethal threat to the victim down on his back,” police said.

One of the police officers recognized the threat and shot at the armed man, who was struck multiple times and died at the scene, according to police.

The person on his back was a 16-year-old boy from Union City who suffered minor injuries in the incident, according to police.

In social media posts, Ramos’ family members have said he was defending his brother during the fight when he was shot.

Antionette TinaMarie Saddler, who identified Ramos as her brother, said on Facebook that a memorial service and public viewing is scheduled for 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home in Vallejo and a funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 2.

The vigil Saturday is scheduled for noon at the Police Department at 111 Amador St. in Vallejo.

The officer who shot Ramos is an eight-year veteran of the department, police said. The Solano County District Attorney’s Office is investigating the fatal shooting.