DUBLIN (KRON) – All westbound lanes of Interstate Highway 580 near the junction with Interstate Highway 680 in Dublin have reopened this morning following a Thursday night crash, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The interstate lanes were blocked Thursday by a big-rig that crashed and went up in flames.

The crash was first reported Thursday around 6:30 p.m.

Crews worked through the night to clear the scene, and the lanes were reported open just before 5 a.m.