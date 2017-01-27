PACIFICA (KRON) — A search is underway in Pacifica for a person who fell off a cliff and into the ocean.

The search is happening in the area of Monterey Road and Manor Drive.

Pacifica and Daly City fire crews are on the scene searching the area.

Police said the man who fell called 911. A paramedic is repelling him back up.

