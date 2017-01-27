Delivery driver carjacked at gunpoint in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)- A delivery driver was carjacked and his truck full of packages was stolen Wednesday afternoon in San Francisco.

The carjacking happened in the area of Octavia and Green streets in the city’s Cow Holland neighborhood around 3: 45 p.m., according to police.

The 27-year-old victim was returning to his delivery truck, when he was approached by a man in his 40s, who pointed a gun at him.

The suspect ordered the victim to hand over his keys. Once the victim complied with his requests, the suspect fled in the delivery truck.

A second vehicle followed closely behind the delivery truck.

The victim was able to track the delivery truck.

Responding officers were able to locate the delivery truck. Officers found the delivery truck with its packages still inside and three suspects.

Officers arrested one suspect at the scene, while two others fled on foot. The two remaining suspects are still at large.