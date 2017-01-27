East Bay man allegedly strikes officer during arrest at Marin County mall

LARKSPUR (KRON)- Larkspur police arrested two East Bay men in connection with identity theft after one suspect allegedly struck a security guard in the face Thursday morning in Marin County.

Officers arrived at a Nordstrom store at The Village at Corte Madera on Redwood Highway at 12:50 p.m., according to Central Marin Police authorities.

Officers responded to a report that security staff was monitoring a fraudulent transaction.

Two officers arrived at the scene and attempted to approach the two suspects. The two suspects then tried to run away.

One suspect was caught.The second suspect physically resisted the officer and security guard.

The suspect struck the officer in the face and continue to flee the scene on foot.

More officers later intervened and apprehended the second suspect.

The officer who was struck in the face was treated for his injuries at at a local hospital and released.

Lyserick Morgan, 29, of Antioch, and Desean Watson, 28 of Oakland, were arrested on suspicion of identity theft, commercial burglary, conspiracy and obstructing or resisting a peace officer, according to the Central Marin Police Authority.