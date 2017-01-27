Full Time Positions: Graphic Artists (2)

NOTICE OF JOB OPENING

POSITION: GRAPHIC ARTIST

DEPARTMENT: CREATIVE SERVICES

REPORTS TO: DIRECTOR OF CREATIVE SERVICES

DATE OF POSTING: January 27, 2017 (POSITIONS [2] ARE OPEN UNTIL FILLED)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc.’s KRON4, the San Francisco Bay Area’s Local News Station is seeking a creative, motivated, team first motion graphics designer to create visually compelling graphics for daily local news programs, sales projects, promotions, print, web/digital and station events. This motion graphic design position will work closely with the Creative Services Director, Promotion and Production staff to visualize and execute concepts for all station projects. This position also interacts with Newscast Management, Producers and Directors to successfully create designs to help the storytelling process. As part of this KRON4 team you will be working together and will be required to maintain and advance the graphic look of the station, and you will also manage all graphics and related files.

This will be a full-time, union (IBEW) position.

REQUIREMENTS:

Design a variety of graphics for an ambitious promotion and news operation

Conceive, create and design creative solutions

Ability to work in a high stress environment

Be able to handle every medium simultaneously from animations to magazine ads to web banners

Must work well with others and take direction

Flexible with the ability to prioritize and adapt to a changing workload quickly

Management reserves the discretion to add or modify job duties as required

Hours vary and include mornings, evenings and weekends

EXPERIENCE:

Two to three years related experience preferred. You must have a killer reel, showcasing your versatility and scope of your style, design and creativity. If creating cutting edge graphics is what you live for then we want to hear from you. Attention to detail is a must, ability to quickly develop a creative solution for daily news and promotion projects and you must have a strong ability to take advantage of the tools at your fingertips. Must be proficient in Photoshop, After Effects, and Illustrator. You will need to manage multiple projects simultaneously and meet deadlines. Having experience with Chyron Lyric, Channelbox, Axis News/Order/Maps or Ross Expression is preferred.

EOE MINORITIES/FEMALES/DISABLED/VETERANS ~ Background check and drug screen required.

Link to Resume Reel or Portfolio samples must be included with the application.

Young Broadcasting of San Francisco, Inc., is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate because of race, color, creed, religion, sex, marital status, national origin, physical or mental handicap, disability, sexual orientation, citizenship, veteran status, or age. Discriminatory employment is specifically prohibited by the Federal Communications Commission. If you believe your Equal Employment Rights have been violated, you may contact the FCC in Washington, DC 20054, or other appropriate state or local agencies.

Young Broadcasting of San Francisco, Inc. is a drug-free Company and requires pre-employment drug testing and background investigations.

