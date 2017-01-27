Gary’s Mailbag: Why aren’t you shown in the morning sports segment?

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Gary Radnich answers viewers’ emails every Friday night with his wife, Alicia Radnich.

In this installment, Gary takes on these emails:

  • I’m 58 years old. Will the 49ers hire a new head coach and general manager in my lifetime? – Steven
  • This is my favorite picture. I laughed out loud. Were you really mad? – Vance
  • Kevin Durant is clearly better than Steph Curry, yet all you do is give Steph props. – Ali
  • Why are you never shown during the morning sports segment? – Martha
  • Your wife is beautiful. She must have had other options. Just kidding, I think? – Jake

Gary even talks to some visitors from Alaska who came just to see Kevin Durant!

