Los Angeles freeway claims the life of fourth mountain lion within two months

LOS ANGELES (AP) – An orphaned mountain lion has been struck and killed on the same stretch of Los Angeles-area freeway where her mother and one of her two siblings were killed separately in the past two months.

The carcass was picked up Jan. 14 by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife on State Route 118 and National Park Service researchers who are studying lions in the region identified it as a kitten designated P-51.

Her mother, P-39, was fatally struck on the same freeway Dec. 3 and the sibling, P-52, was killed on Dec. 20.

A statement from the two agencies says P-51’s death was the 17th known case of a mountain lion killed on a freeway or road in the study area in and around the Santa Monica Mountains since 2002.