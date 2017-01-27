Los Gatos elementary school closes as search for robber continues

LOS GATOS (KRON) — As a manhunt in the Santa Cruz Mountains continues, an elementary school is closed Friday for a second time to protect staff and students.

Lexington Elementary School, located off of state Highway 17 north of Redwood Estates, is taking no chances while an alleged robber is still at large.

Yesterday, Highway 17 was closed in both directions and a shelter in place was issued for Redwood Estates while police searched for the suspect.

The suspect allegedly robbed a bank in Scotts Valley before fleeing north from the city.

Sheriff’s officials also reported there had been a shooting involving an officer in the area.

Around 10:50 a.m. yesterday, sheriff’s officials locked down Lexington Elementary School.

The school’s principal was told to keep students inside, according to Los Gatos Union School District Superintendent Diana Abbati.

The lockdown of the elementary school was lifted at 12:04 p.m. and Lexington Elementary School was told to resume it’s regular classroom activities.

The suspect is described as a male wearing a black jacket and dark jeans, sheriff’s officials said. He was wearing a black mask at the time of the robbery, which originated in Santa Cruz County.

If you have any information on the suspect’s whereabouts, call the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office.