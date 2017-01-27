Major road closure in Livermore due to storm weather damage

Bay City News Published:
caltrans

LIVERMORE (BCN) — Both directions of Vallecitos Road in Livermore are closed because of rain damage to a temporary retaining wall that is part of a state Highway 84 Isabel Expressway widening project, Caltrans officials said today.

Crews are working to repair the wall and expect to open the westbound lanes next week for the morning commute. Repairs will continue through next week and the westbound lanes will be closed each day after commute hours, according to Caltrans officials.

The eastbound lanes will remain closed until repairs are complete.

Caltrans officials said motorists should expect delays and use other roads if necessary. Traffic fines are twice as much in construction zones, according to Caltrans.

