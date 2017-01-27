Manhunt continues for bank robber in Santa Cruz Mountains

SANTA CLARA (KRON) — Santa Clara County sheriff’s deputies are continuing to search in the Santa Cruz Mountains Friday morning for a man who robbed a Scotts Valley bank.

The search has been focused around the rural community of Redwood Estates, near the Lexington Reservoir.

Authorities say the suspect was seen overnight in the area of Aldercroft Heights and Locust Drive, sheriff’s officials said.

At one point during the night, the suspect stole a van from a residence but then abandoned the van. Why the van was abandoned is unclear at this time.

Lexington Elementary School, which was placed on lockdown Thursday, has canceled class Friday as a safety precaution.

The man robbed the bank sometime before 10:50 a.m. He then fled north on Highway 17, which was shut down until 8 p.m. Thursday.

At some point during the incident Thursday, a Scotts Valley police officer shot at the suspect, but it was unclear if he was hit.

The man was described as Hispanic with a thin build and groomed facial hair. He stands about 5 foot 9 inches tall and was wearing a black jacket, dark jeans and a black mask at the time of the robbery.

Further details on the overnight incident is unclear at this time but KRON4 is working to gather more information.