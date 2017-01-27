Manhunt underway for Brentwood stabbing suspect

BRENTWOOD (KRON)- Police are searching for the suspect, who allegedly stabbed a man in Brentwood Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to reports of a stabbing at 3:40 p.m. near San Creek Road and O’Hara avenue, police said.

Officers found a transient man suffering from a single stab wound.

The victim’s injuries were not life-threatening and he was taken to a local hospital, according to police.

Investigators believe an argument between the suspect and victim sparked the stabbing incident.

The suspect has been identified, but his name is not being released to avoid comprising the case.

The suspect remains at large.