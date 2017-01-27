Man’s body found in San Francisco Creek

SAN Francisco (KRON)- A man’s body was pulled from a creek in a San Francisco’s Mission Bay park Thursday afternoon.

Officers discovered the body around 3:35 p.m. after responding to a report of death in the 300 block of Channel Street.

The body was found in the water along the creek, according to police.

Officers on scene pulled the body out of the water.

The victim is 51-year-old San Francisco resident Mark Benson, according to the San Francisco medical examiner’s office.

A cause of death for the victim has not been determined and police are continuing the investigation.

