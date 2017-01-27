MISSING: 87-year-old San Leandro woman at risk

Published:
Francis Rogers, courtesy of San Leandro PD
Francis Rogers, courtesy of San Leandro PD

SAN LEANDRO (KRON) — The San Leandro Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding an elderly woman considered at risk.

87-year-old Francis Rogers is described as a Native American woman with gray hair. She is 4’11” and weighs 113 pounds.

Rogers was last seen leaving her home on Thursday, driving her red Hyundai Elantra with California license number 5DAL984.

Police ask that if you have information that can assist in helping safely locate Francis Rogers, to please call 911 or contact the police.

