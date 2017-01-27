Police arrest two alleged automobile theft suspect in Milpitas

MILPITAS (KRON) — Police arrested two people in Milpitas, who were in connection to an automobile theft that occurred in San Jose.

At 11:38 p.m. police arrested Josephine Carrillo and Steven Rodriguez on the on-ramp of Interstate-880, after a high-risk car stop was issued, according to the Milpitas police. Police said the Honda Civic was stolen on Monday, Jan. 23.

A Milpitas police officer spotted the stolen vehicle traveling on West Calaveras Boulevard. After a search officers discovered a shaved key, items belonging to other people and small bag containing hydrocodone pills.

Carrillo was arrested for automobile theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of burglary tools, misappropriation of property and for driving on a suspended license. According to police, Carrillo was booked into the Santa Clara County Mail Jail.

Rodriguez, was on probation from San Joaquin County and had a misdemeanor warrant for narcotics violations from the San Jose State University police department. Officers said Rodriguez was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, misappropriation of property, probation violation and a warrant.

Rodriguez is being held at the Santa Clara County Main Jail.

A third person fled from the stolen car after it was stopped by the police. Officers have yet to announced if the unknown rear passenger is wanted.



