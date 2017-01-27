Police search for unsuccessful bank robber in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)- A man unsuccessfully attempted to rob a bank in San Francisco Thursday afternoon.

The robbery attempt occurred around 4:54 p.m. at a bank near the 300 block of Bay Street in San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf district, according to police.

The suspect walked into the bank and handed the victim a note, demanding money.

The suspect allegedly placed his hand on hip, hinting he had a gun, though he never brandished it.

When the victim refused to comply with the suspect’s request, he fled the scene on foot, heading east on Bay Street toward Powell Street, according to police.

The suspect appears to be in his 30s.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” in the message.